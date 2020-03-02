“Claudine Barretto admits feeling down lately, sister Gretchen tells her to never give up”

Claudine Barretto thanks sister Gretchen Barretto for supporting her during challenging times.

Claudine Barretto took to social media to express her gratitude to sister Gretchen Barretto for supporting her during tough times.

On Instagram, Claudine wrote, “I just want to honor my ate for wanting and helping me be the best version of myself. I’ve been feeling down lately and depression is starting. My ate always knows what to do and what to say and I am blessed. Thank you will never be enough. I love you @gretchenbarretto.”

In response, Gretchen said, “I love you so much, you were my first baby ever. Be well. We all need and [love] you so much.”

She added, “Mom needs you too and JJ. Do not ever give up my baby girl.”

It was in February 2019 when Gretchen and Claudine publicly revealed via social media that all was well between them after reportedly not being on good terms for years.

Late last year, the sisters were embroiled in a controversy after Gretchen and her other sister Marjorie allegedly had a spat at their father’s wake. Claudine and Gretchen have been supportive of each other amid the controversy.