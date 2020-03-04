“Claudine Barretto asked: ‘Which Julia is the better actress?’”

Claudine Barretto had a ready answer when asked to choose who between her niece, Julia Barretto, and the latter’s contemporary, Julia Montes, is the better actress.

Claudine Barretto had a ready answer when asked to choose who between her niece, Julia Barretto, and the latter’s contemporary, Julia Montes, she thinks is the better actress.

The Optimum star, 40, spoke on the topic when asked by a netizen on Instagram which Julia does she think is better skilled in acting.

“Miss Claudine, sino mas magaling na umarte as an actress, si Julia Barretto o si Julia Montes?” asked the user.

To which, Claudine replied: “JULIA MONTES, OF COURSE.”

Claudine considers Montes her younger sister after they became close in 2015, when the latter had just starred in the mystery-thriller film Halik sa Hangin opposite Gerald Anderson and JC de Vera.

In her birthday greeting for Montes in March 2018, Claudine described the younger actress as “a person who has a heart of gold.”

“I will always, always be your ate & will always have your back. The most important thing I [love] about u is when we talk about our fans/friends. The way [you] appreciate them & [love] them even if [you] don’t know all of them is WONDERFUL & AMAZING, kaya naman as young as [you are], I look up to [you],” she said.

On the other hand, Claudine has long been estranged from the 22-year-old Barretto following a longstanding feud with her mother, Marjorie—the latest being the physical confrontation that took place at the wake of the Barretto clan’s patriarch, Miguel Alvir, which also involved another sister, Gretchen.