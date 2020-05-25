“Claudine Barretto on missing her late father: ‘I’m in so much pain’”

Claudine Barretto says no amount of medication can ease the pain of missing her father.

It’s been a little over seven months since Miguel Alvir Barretto, father of the Barretto sisters, passed away last October at the age of 82. Claudine, who is the youngest of seven siblings, shared in her Instagram post last May 24 that she was still hurting from the loss of her father. The celebrity mom accompanied her heartfelt caption with a quote dedicated to her father.

“Dear Dad, It’s been 7 months since you left us. I hardly cried maybe because most of the time I was on heavy medication so I wouldn’t Breakdown. You can say I’m selfish for wanting you to be here still. I wouldn’t mind taking care of you even more than 16 days of not going home to my kids just to take care and sleep in the ICU, even if it’s bawal and I begged them,” she began her message, recalling the last moments she had with him.

Claudine also said she has been feeling down lately and is missing her father terribly.

“These past few days it’s now hitting me oh so bad. Dad I’m in so much pain. The kids miss you and me too. Please visit me in my dreams again and again. No medication can ease the pain anymore. My pillows are soaked because of crying and I can’t stop the pain. Dad, please help me to learn to let go even just a bit. By now im sure you know that I love you more than you’ll ever know, now you know Dad. I miss you and will miss you till my last breath ”

The death of Claudine’s father also exposed the still warring Barretto sisters last year, as Marjorie exchanged heated words with Claudine and Gretchen during the wake.

When asked during an interview on DZMM if she wants to patch things up with sister Marjorie, the actress only replied, “I haven’t spoken to them on Marjorie’s side. It’s so sad na hati kami. It’s sad na napahiya na naman kami. And sa harapan pa ng presidente. Pero ‘di na bale yun, pero yun second night ganun na naman yun away, parang wala nang pag-asa. Maganda na lang pagkatapos nito, tama na … ayoko na.”