“Claudine Barretto remembers Rico Yan on 18th death anniversary”

Actress Claudine Barretto paid tribute to her former boyfriend, Rico Yan, on the 18th anniversary of the late actor’s death.

Actress Claudine Barretto paid tribute to her former boyfriend, Rico Yan, on the 18th anniversary of the late actor’s death.

On Instagram, Claudine posted a slideshow of old photos of her with Rico, captioned with her message to her late beau.

“18 years, March 29 2002. The day that my soul and heart broke into pieces. The most painful pain one can only go through.Thank you RY for allowing our fans to still love you and remember you in our hearts forever,” she wrote.

Claudine was dating Rico when the young star passed away aged 27. He was found dead inside his hotel room at a Palawan resort. He died in

his sleep due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis on March 29, 2002.

In a previous post, Claudine had said that she considers March 29 her “nightmare” every year.

“[I] Hate this day. March 29, every year you are my nightmare!” she said.

She and Rico starred in the hit series “Mula Sa Puso” and “Saan Ka Man Naroroon” and top-billed movies like “Dahil Mahal Na Mahal Kita” and “Got 2 Believe.”