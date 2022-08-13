Claudine Barretto Shares She Lost 60 pounds After Intermittent Fasting

Claudine Barretto Reveals Intermittent Fasting Helps Her Lost Weight

Claudine Barretto – The Philippines’ drama princess, says she lost 60 pounds by intermittent fasting, is now in shape for her upcoming TV comeback.

Barretto claims that intermittent fasting actually helped her shed pounds, get in shape, and build confidence for her big television comeback.

The actress from “Optimum Star” admitted that after starting intermittent fasting, she had to go without food for 16 to 18 hours and that she only had four hours of window eating.

“Intermittent fasting po, Tito Lhar, yung ginawa ko. This time, na-lose ko 60 pounds, so nakakatuwa talaga.” Barretto said in an interview.

An eating strategy is known as intermittent fasting alternates between regular meals and fasting.

According to certain studies, this type of fasting can be used to control weight, treat certain ailments, or even cure them.

Intermittent fasting is highly popular among celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston of Hollywood, Halle Berry, Hugh Jackman, and Chris Pratt, according to Philippine Star.

Photo taken from Claudine Barretto Instagram

Since Barretto hasn’t been in front of the camera for a year, she also revealed that her passion of acting motivates her to lose weight in an interview with 24 Oras where she discusses how she shed the weight.

The actress also disclosed that she did not hesitate when given the script and the role given to her because she enjoys acting.

In the 20th anniversary special of “Wish Ko Lang” entitled “Bisita” Barretto is set to appear.

A report claims, that Barretto played a part in the “Wish Ko Lang” episode that told Manda’s life story.

With her husband Willard (James Blanco) and their daughter Hailey, who will be portrayed by (Rhed Bustamante).

When their aunt Rosita, who will be portrayed by Glenda Garcia, and her daughter Rebecca, who will be portrayed by Faye Lorenzo, eventually arrive, their almost ideal family will be ruined.

The series will be air in GMA on Saturday, August 13.

