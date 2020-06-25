“Claudine Barretto’s daughter Sab turns 16”

Claudine Barretto’s eldest daughter Sabrina celebrates her 16th birthday with a fun pajama party at home.

Last June 23, Claudine Barretto’s daughter Sab celebrated her 16th birthday party with a cozy pajama party held in their home in Quezon city. Claudine shared photos and videos of the party on her Instagram account which showed Sab and the guests wearing identical pajama sets. Sab also had her own milk tea stall as well as a BTS-themed birthday cake.

Sabina is Claudine’s eldest adopted child. Her siblings include Claudine’s biological son Santino with ex-husband Raymart Santiago and two other younger adopted siblings Quia and Noah, the latter she only adopted last year.