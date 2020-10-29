Client Liaison Return With New Single ‘Intervention’

Client Liaison have had a quiet year so far, but they’re ready to change that with the release of their latest single, ‘Intervention’.

It’s a classic, retro-inspired banger with elements reminiscent of Michael Jackson, and it was written, produced and recorded entirely in lockdown.

‘Intervention’ marks the band’s first release since they a string of standalone singles last year, including ‘The Real Thing’, ‘The Beat Supreme’ and ‘Champagne Affection’.

The band haven’t released a full album since their debut in 2016, Diplomatic Immunity.

Listen to ‘Intervention’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>