“Clint Bondad tops Twitter PH’s trending topics following cryptic IG posts”

Clint Bondad’s cryptic posts come days after sending Sam Milby a direct message on Instagram.

Clint Bondad, ex-boyfriend of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, topped Twitter Philippines’ trending topics on Thursday, July 16, following a series of cryptic posts on his Instagram stories on Wednesday night, July 15.

Clint, who sent Catriona’s current boyfriend Sam Milby a message offering him to be his “client” a couple of days ago, had fans wondering the meaning behind the posts which several netizens described as “disturbing.”

READ: Catriona Gray’s ex-boyfriend Clint Bondad tells Sam Milby: ‘How about we have a little chat?’

Although he hasn’t particularly directed any of his posts to Sam Milby, one of them contains the word “Sam” which seemingly pertains to the Kapamilya actor.

A series of posts, which, when flipped through in succession, reads: “Don’t worry, I am only the ex.”

Meanwhile, in another post, he said “dating app” does not equate to “church” — with several fans convinced with he was implying to the way Sam and Catriona, a Christian couple, met each other.

While fans continue to decipher the meaning behind his posts, one seemingly refers to his ex-girlfriend. He wrote in one post: “P.S. I create Queens. It was followed by another post which reads: “Because I push You Beyond all your Limits.”

2 A post shared by Clint Bondad (@clintbondad) on Jan 22, 2020 at 1:10am PST

Meanwhile, check out the reactions of netizens to his posts below:

From Clint Bondad IG Stories

my boyfriend cracked the code and its fucking creepy. H I – Hell, It’s comfy here

D I E – Don’t worry, I am, the Ex

Monalisa – Mon- My Catriona second name- Elisa pic.twitter.com/MRf5S2XPWf — L’more mmorie (@Sby_pxl) July 16, 2020

Different reactions after looking at Clint Bondad’s IG story. pic.twitter.com/D5jSddVl01 — EW DAFOCC!? (@Danwithyou2) July 16, 2020

a chismosa be like:

Catriona

Sam Milby

Clint Bondad pic.twitter.com/PbJa66poJz — ควายตัวน้อย (@unixonn_) July 16, 2020

CLINT BONDAD’s disturbing IG stories remind us that we’re all fighting a silent battle. People may see us living, but deep inside we’re dying. Our face may be smiling, but our heart is excruciating. You don’t know what someone is going through, hence, always be NICE. — TIO MORENO (@Ciama28) July 15, 2020

reading thru clint bondad’s comments in IG and i am officially creeped out. look at the writings on the wall oh his cr hshshsajsksj pic.twitter.com/EjIdx8iWB1 — ó-ò (@isthismarianne) July 16, 2020

A TIMELINE OF SAM AND CATRIONA’s RELATIONSHIP

Sam Milby first made public his relationship with Catriona Gray on his 36th birthday, May 23. But as early as 2018, Sam and Catriona have already hinted at a blooming romance between them.

In December 2018, Sam congratulated Catriona on her win as Miss Universe 2018 through an Instagram post. He thanked her for “raising the flag for Filipinos.”

The following month, January 2019, a photo of Sam and Catriona at a farm in Tanay, Rizal made rounds online. Erickson Raymundo, who manages the couple under his talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment, confirmed that the photo was taken during the beauty queen’s “very brief break” in the country.

READ: Catriona Gray on her relationship with Clint Bondad; ‘You outgrow each other in a way’

In February of 2019, the Filipina-Australian beauty queen confirmed her breakup with Clint Bondad on Tonight With Boy Abunda .

READ: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray confirms she is now single

Fast forward to a year after snagging the Miss Universe crown, Catriona — in an interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda — reiterated that she and Sam are just friends.

READ: Catriona Gray clarifies rumors that Alden Richards and Sam Milby are courting her

A day prior to confirming his relationship with Cat, Sam received a surprise video greeting from the latter during a Facebook Live session which got him all giddy.