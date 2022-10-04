CLO Virtual Fashion Announces the Acquisition of GoVise Technologies.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CLO Virtual Fashion, a leading fashion technology provider, today announced it has acquired an India-based fashion consulting firm GoVise Technologies. The acquisition will accelerate the company’s R&D competitiveness to improve its products and provide more user-friendly service to the clients.



GoVise Technologies is a global technology consulting firm based in India that provides digital transformation services to fashion brands around the world. It specializes in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Services and enables Digital Product Creation workflows to realize the ROI and release products faster to the market. The company provides services to Fashion customers spread across North America, Europe, and Asia Regions.

CLO Virtual Fashion has been building a technical partnership with GoVise since 2019, co-developing one of its products ‘CLO-Vise (a plug-in that connects CLO software and PLM)’ and successfully implementing it into the 3D work process of fashion brands. Through this project, two companies proved the technical advantage of providing an all-in-one solution for API plug-ins to clients based on information system consulting services such as DAM and ERP as well as PLM.

“We are extremely excited to onboard GoVise into the CLO family,” said Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion. “Our partnership since 2019 has been more than great as we collaborated well and had a good understanding of each other. It’s time we work more closely together as one team, to deliver more efficient products and services to our users.”

This acquisition will enable fashion brands using the company’s products to build an existing multi-platform process into a 3D design-centric, all-in-one seamless compatible system. It is now possible to provide a one-stop service to brands with no need for outsourcing, which will allow the process of design, review, feedback, and sales much faster and more efficiently than before.

The addition of GoVise team to CLO will also help to secure various use cases and provide higher technical support to the clients. GoVise team, composed mainly of highly skilled technical consultants, will join CLO’s Cloud R&D division to further support the technical development of the products and expand global DevOps reach to provide nearly 24/7 service level support for users.

“It only feels right that we are joining forces to cater to the ever-growing CLO user community,” added Kim. “Such a highly technical team with lots of expertise in the fashion industry like GoVise will only make us better, and we cannot wait to work together faster, leaner, and more effectively.”

“We are delighted and proud to become part of the CLO’s family,” said Prashant NM, CEO of GoVise Technologies. “In the last few years GoVise has been a leader in enabling Digital Product Creation workflows for leading fashion brands all over the world. I am convinced that the synergies created together will enrich the customer experiences, add value and make a real difference for the Brands.”

About CLO Virtual Fashion

Evolved from the word “clothing”, CLO Virtual Fashion has been transforming and innovating the way people communicate and consume fashion since its launch in 2009. With more than 15 years of research and development in garment simulation, the company is leading the market by digitally merging, consolidating, and converging all components related to digital garments through its state of the art 3D Cloth Simulation Algorithm. From 3D garment design software, digital asset management and design development collaborative platform, to consumer facing services such as virtual fitting on e-commerce, all of CLO Virtual Fashion’s products and services are interconnected to provide clients and users with a more consolidated experience.

About GoVise Technologies

GoVise Technologies with offices in India and US was incorporated in early 2017. GoVise empowers Fashion brands and retailers to develop great products by delivering top-grade softwares and services with high standards. GoVise, a trusted partner, blends the experience of consulting services and software development products to provide on-time efficient solutions with value adds. With over two decades of strong domain knowledge, GoVise has successfully developed a CLO-Vise product that seamlessly integrates CLO 3D Design Software with multiple PLM Solutions. With a customer-focused strategy, backed by an experienced team, GoVise has delivered multiple successful technology and digital transformation engagements.