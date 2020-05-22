Cloud bands up north may bring thunderstorms, rains — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Residents at the tip of northern Luzon and nearby provinces can expect cloudy skies due to the stationary front that would bring thunderstorms and rain showers.

Forecasts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that the stationary front — where clouds are generated due to the meeting of warm and cold winds — stretches from east of Taiwan to the southwest of Japan.

Parts of Luzon including the Ilocos Region can be seen covered by the end of the stationary front. In other parts of the country, a fair weather may be expected although parts covered by clouds may experience rains.

“Sa natitirang bahagi ng ating bansa ay halos maaliwalas ang panahon, meron lamang mga tumutubo na maliliit o mga isolated na convective systems at maaari po itong mag-cause ng mga thunderstorms, panandalian lamang ho mula lima hanggang sa tatlumpung minuto ‘yong duration,” weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz said.

(For the rest of the country, an almost fair weather may be experienced although small and isolated convective systems are building up, which may cause short thunderstorms that may last up to 30 minutes.)

Due to the expected rains, temperature in Laoag, Ilocos Sur is seen to drop slightly compared to other areas, ranging from 27 to 31 degrees Celsius. In Metro Manila and Tuguegarao, temperatures may play from 28 to 35 degrees Celsius, and 24 to 27 degrees, respectively.

Visayas and Mindanao weather would also likely be partly cloudy to cloudy, with temperatures in Cebu City expected to be between 26 to 34 degrees Celsius, and 26 to 33 degrees in Davao City.

No gale warning has been raised in any part of the country, which means that fisherfolk and transporters using small sea crafts can set sail. Sea condition around the archipelago will range from slight to moderate, except for northern Luzon, which will be moderate to rough.

