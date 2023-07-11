Cloud cluster develops into LPA, to bring cloudy skies, rains over parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — The cloud cluster inside the Philippine area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a low-pressure area (LPA), which is expected to bring cloudy skies and rains in parts of the country on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Citing from Pagasa’s latest bulletin, weather forecaster Chenel Dominguez said the LPA was last spotted 575 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

“Ang binabantayan nating cloud clusters ay tuluyan na naging LPA. Dulot ng trough nitong LPA ay asahan natin ang maulap na panahon dito sa Bicol Region and Samar,” Dominguez said in an afternoon weather forecast on Tuesday.

(The cloud clusters we were monitoring have eventually become an LPA. Due to the trough of this LPA, we can expect cloudy weather here in the Bicol Region and Samar.)

“Para naman sa northern portion ng Palawan, Calamian, Cuyo, Calayan Islands, Western Visayas at Zamboanga Peninsula ay asahan din ang maulap na panahon dulot ng trough ng LPa at inter-tropical convergence zone,” she added.

(As for the northern portion of Palawan, Calamian, Cuyo, Calayan Islands, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula, expect cloudy weather caused by the LPA’s trough and inter-tropical convergence zone.)

Meanwhile, he said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather with chances of localized thunderstorms from afternoon to evening.

Below is Pagasa’s forecast temperature range in key cities or areas for Wednesday:

Metro Manila: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

