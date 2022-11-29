Cloud Comrade Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner AwardAWS-Award.jpg

LAS VEGAS, NV – Media OutReach – 29 November 2022 – Cloud Comrade Pte Ltd (Cloud Comrade), Singapore-headquartered cloud computing consultancy, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Cloud Comrade, a partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), clinched the Collaboration Partner of the Year – APJ award. Cloud Comrade helped Singapore-based company Detrack Systems scale its business with the implementation of Cloud Comrade-led AWS Managed Services (AMS). Detrack Systems is a real-time delivery tracking system that integrates drivers and customers on a single platform. Thanks to Cloud Comrade’s operation of AMS on Detrack Systems’ behalf, Detrack Systems was able to shorten its sales cycle.

Says Andy Waroma, Co-managing Director, Cloud Comrade, “We are delighted to receive this recognition from AWS. Since our inception, Cloud Comrade only works with the best organizations to ensure that our customers receive top notch service and solutions that can help them accelerate their digital transformation and innovation on the cloud. This award is a clear testament to our commitment to fostering a vibrant cloud ecosystem, where we forge strong relationships with other organizations so that our customers benefit and receive the best value outcomes. It adds on to our string of extensive accolades that showcases our leadership expertise in empowering the cloud journey of our customers across Southeast Asia. We thank AWS for their support, and we see this as key to helping our clients on their unique cloud transformation journey and taking their business growth to the next level.”

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

“AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. “We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Cloud Comrade’s Collaboration Partner of the Year – APJ award recognizes situations where Cloud Comrade has collaborated with other AWS Partners to work on solving the same customer challenge with their skills and ability to deliver valuable customer solutions based on services and technology offered across multiple AWS Partners.

