HEIDELBERG, Germany and SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C Services Pte. Ltd, a world-leading cloud managed services provider based in Singapore, has signed a global Silver Partnership agreement with SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (the SNP Group), a global leader in data transformation, to simplify the complex digital transformation of data and processes. This alliance will offer attractive packages for the accelerated adoption of SAP® S/4HANA in the cloud bundled with one-stop shop end-to-end software solutions to reduce enterprises’ total cost of ownership (TCO) and capital expenditure (CAPEX).



Cloud4C and SNP Ink Global Partnership Agreement

The partnership brings the dual advantage of Cloud4C’s AIOPs and DevOps-driven Managed Services expertise in SAP S/4HANA along with SNP’s BLUEFIELD™ approach powered by CrystalBridge® automation software. With this, enterprises can launch multiple projects and migrate selective data in one go, on any cloud environment – public, private or hybrid. Cloud4C brings in global best practices in comprehensive cloud readiness assessment, security and regulatory compliance adherence, and cost optimization. The minimum duration of the contract is until the end of 2023.

Michael Eberhardt, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at SNP, commented, “Cloud-based modernization of SAP environments is a cornerstone of digital transformation, forming the basis for economic success on an unprecedented, accelerated path of business agility, continuity and innovation. A move to the cloud is increasingly becoming an integral consideration for strategic business- and technology-critical scenarios like SAP S/4HANA, mergers, acquisitions, carve-outs and infrastructure costs. We are pleased to partner with Cloud4C, taking our core capability in SAP landscape transformations to a new level globally. With our joint proposition, enterprises can rely on our selective data and process harmonization ability to minimize their cloud data footprint, thus delivering customer value through high-performance software for maximum project speed, accuracy and efficiency with minimal disruption and risk.”

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C, said “We are delighted to partner with SNP as their cloud evolution partner providing end to end cloud managed services for enterprises. Our customers will now have a viable alternative to transform their most complex SAP deployments into next-generation integrated environments with Cloud4C migration factory framework, SNP’s advanced software and global talent pool. Together, we will be able to help our customers embark on a cloud transformation journey through SAP Cloud Managed services, SAP S/4HANA transformation, Application Management Services (AMS) with reduced TCO powered by AIOps, Single interface for Platform Management.” He further added, “With our Cloud value assessment including TCO analysis, compliance/regulatory and security assessment, special attention to the availability of key services, enterprises will be able to achieve their business/technology objectives through our innovative cost models and gain Total Cloud Control.”

