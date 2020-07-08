Cloud4C Appoints Country Leader to Enhance Focus on Indonesian Cloud Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C, World’s leading Cloud Managed Services Provider, announces the appointment of Audy Antow as the Country Leader for Indonesia. The appointment forms a part of the company vision to expand its footprint in the ASEAN region.



Mr. Audy Antow – Country Manager, Indonesia – Cloud4C

Demand for cloud services has seen exponential growth in recent times, making Indonesia as one of the key markets in the ASEAN region. Businesses across industry verticals are now keen to adopt cloud services, to better meet the evolving needs of the end users. Recent government regulations have also contributed to the growth of cloud computing market in Indonesia. The cloud computing market in Indonesia is expected to cross $1.2 billion by 2023 from the current size of $400 Million.

Audy Antow, brings in rich experience of over 18 years in enabling digital transformation journey for businesses across verticals, in Indonesia. As the Country Leader, he will focus on leveraging Cloud4C’s global standards of cloud managed services in the Indonesian market.

Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C said, “Indonesia is amongst the fastest growing markets in ASEAN, with demand for cloud services increasing rapidly in the last 5 years. It is one of the most strategic markets for us. I extend a warm welcome to Audy as he joins Cloud4C employee family. Audy brings along a deep understanding of Indonesian market. I am confident under his leadership, we will continue to enhance our deep engagements with CIOs and IT Leaders in Indonesia to support them in their digital transformation journey.”

“I am delighted to join Cloud4C, an undisputed global leader in cloud managed services market. Indonesia has a great potential for Cloud managed services and my endeavour will be to get the best-in-class cloud solutions and services, especially the Cloud4C industrial solutions banking community cloud, SAP community cloud, disaster recovery services, managed security services, and Intelligent Cloud Managed services for businesses in Indonesia,” said Audy Antow on his appointment as Country Leader, Indonesia.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the World’s leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 36 to 48 months.

