Cloud4C Has Earned the Networking Services on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C, a leading global multi-cloud migration and managed services provider today announced it has earned the Networking Services on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. The specialization is a validation of the company’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success in designing, implementing, operating, and optimizing a customer’s network architecture, cost, and security.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria of customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their networking technical practices, are able to earn the Networking Services on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. Businesses in every category continue to place a high value on agility, scalability, reliability, and cost across their infrastructures. Customers are looking for a consistent, low-latency experience through services that seamlessly work across on-premises, multicloud, and edge.

Partners with the Networking Services on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization have validated capabilities in helping customers connect on-premises, multicloud, 5G, and edge deployments and allow seamless integration of Azure networking services to existing networks while protecting both cloud-native and hybrid applications with zero-trust-based network security.

Debdeep Sengupta President and Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud4C, said, “The post-pandemic world has shown us the power of networking and how critical network agility, scalability, reliability, and cost are for organizations. With this brand-new advanced certification in Networking Services, Cloud4C is even better positioned to ensure that organizations of all sizes make the best of their network infrastructure as well as Azure technologies.”

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “Networking Services in Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners’ expertise in designing, implementing, operating, and optimizing customers’ network architecture, cost, and security. Cloud4C has demonstrated their skills and expertise to deliver the best of network-as-a-service from Azure Networking.”

Cloud4C is an Azure Expert MSP with advanced specializations for SAP on Azure, Windows Server and SQL Server Migrations, Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, Threat Protection, Analytics on Microsoft Azure, Linux and Open-Source Database Migration to Microsoft Azure, Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure and now, Networking services on Microsoft Azure. Cloud4C promises seamless, cost-effective digital transformation on public/private/hybrid/multi cloud set-ups coupled with 24/7/365 support from 2000+ certified experts.

Contact:

Ravi Shankar K

ravi.shankar@cloud4c.com

+91 9881139902