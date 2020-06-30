SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C, World’s leading cloud managed services provider, is set to expand its footprint in the ASEAN region with the appointment of key leaders. Manish Kohli, Vice President, Alliances & GTM Partnerships and Hitesh Bhardwaj, Vice President, Solutions and Services, have joined recently, with a vision to bring best-in-class cloud technology solutions & services, to businesses across the region. They will be based in Singapore and will report to Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C.



Cloud4C, World’s leading Cloud Managed Services Provider appoints Industry Leaders to Strengthen ASEAN Presence

Manish, an industry-veteran with over two decades in leading sales and partnerships functions, joins to spearhead development of the Cloud alliances (Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform) to further enrich Cloud4C’s portfolio of offerings. Manish would also lead Sales and drive GTM Partnerships, to help business expansion and market coverage. He will drive initiatives to get ahead of evolving customer needs, supported by in country sales teams.

Hitesh Bhardwaj, a techno-commercial leader with over 16 years of experience, will lead the presales and solution architecture function as Vice President, Solutions and Services for Asia Pacific region. His extensive experience in cloud practice development and growth will drive forward the public cloud initiatives and deliver the most advanced cloud experience to the businesses in region.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C, said, “I am delighted that Manish and Hitesh have joined us. Together, they bring rich experience in forming industry alliances and innovative services, to serve the market needs. Our new leadership in the region will guide our next phase of growth with their highly successful track record in driving transformation. We are now focused on supporting the ASEAN businesses’ transition-to-cloud, by accelerating their digital transformation journey.”

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the World’s leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 36 to 48 months.

Media Contact:

B.S. Rao

Vice President and Global Head (PR and Communications)

Cloud4C Services

bsrao@cloud4c.com

www.cloud4c.com