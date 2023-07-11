CloudMile Enhances Customers’ Connectivity and Security by Partnering With JumpCloudCloudMile_Logo.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 July 2023 – CloudMile announced a partnership with JumpCloud Inc., an Open Directory Platform provider that unifies identity, access, and device management across cloud services, applications, IT resources, and devices. JumpCloud’s mission is to Make Work Happen® by providing people with Secure, Frictionless AccessTM to the resources they need to do their jobs.

JumpCloud and CloudMile jointly provide a comprehensive solution for seamless, secure, and efficient connectivity to corporate resources. JumpCloud simplifies user management and access control, while CloudMile assists in optimizing cloud infrastructure and leveraging advanced technologies, including AI/ML and data analytics. In addition, CloudMile can integrate this solution with Google Workspace, empowering users with better access centrally to Google’s cloud, productivity, and collaboration tools within organisations.

“The security of our customers is the top priority at CloudMile,” said Jeremy Heng, Country Manager for SEA, CloudMile. “By partnering with JumpCloud, we can secure our clients and access control no matter where they work in a central operative approach.”

“We are pleased to have CloudMile join our partner community,” said Daniel Nguyen, Head of Sales for ASEAN & Japan, JumpCloud. “Today’s hybrid and remote work landscape continues to challenge businesses to stay productive and secure. CloudMile, a leading managed service provider, will continue the mission of enabling employees to securely work from anywhere.”

For small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited resources, JumpCloud enables simple, secure, and cost-effective user management by consolidating identity across all IT resources without the complexity of other enterprise solutions.

Nearly 1,900 IT admins rated JumpCloud as an industry leader in an array of identity, device, and directory categories at G2, the business technology industry’s most trusted source for customer reviews. In addition, JumpCloud was recently chosen by Google Workspace as a 2023 Recommended for Google Workspace app. This comes only weeks after JumpCloud and Google Cloud announced their partnership on a new joint offering that enables businesses to combine Google Workspace with the open directory platform provided by JumpCloud to strengthen their security and their management of hybrid workforces. JumpCloud also recently won the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the Authentication and Identity category, and was honored as a winner in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology in the category of Identity and Access Management as a Service (IDaaS).

