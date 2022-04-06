Cloudrise Is Taking 2022 By Stormcloudrise logo.jpg

GRAND JUNCTION, US – News Direct – 6 April 2022 – Cloudrise Inc., a technology-enabled services firm focused on data protection, cloud security, and privacy, continues to make waves with a flurry of exciting news to kick-off 2022.

Cloudrise is pleased to announce the acquisition of CyberOrchard, an information security managed service organization located in the United Kingdom. Cloudrise CEO, Rob Eggebrecht, shared his thoughts: “The merger of the two companies brings a breadth of knowledge and expertise to Cloudrise, paving the way to expand our portfolio of data protection services to the global market.”

As part of the acquisition, Jason Bird, CyberOrchard’s Founder and CEO, has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Cloudrise. Bird has over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, managed services, data governance, and privacy. “Data protection is becoming more complex every day, and at Cloudrise we believe collaboration is the path to better protection for our customers. We are partnering with the strongest data-centric technology companies to bring innovative solutions to our customers, such as Netskope, AWS, Digital Guardian, Microsoft, OneTrust, Varonis, BigID, and Veritas, just to name a few,” said Bird.

This news comes just a week after Netskope named Cloudrise as their Global Services Partner of the Year. “This achievement illustrates Cloudrise’s commitment to delivering innovative service offerings to customers worldwide,” said Joe Infantino, Chief Operating Officer at Cloudrise.

Additionally, Cloudrise is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cloudrise to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category for 2022. Winners are recognized for helping end users increase efficiency, simplify solutions, and maximize their return on investment.

Cloudrise is taking 2022 by storm and encourages its followers to stay tuned for future announcements.