Cloudy skies, afternoon rainshowers on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — The country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Wednesday with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon or evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa said the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean continue to affect the weather in Visayas and Mindanao.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, there is no low pressure area currently being monitored in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in an early morning forecast.

“Asahan pa rin ang maganda at maalinsangang panahon hindi lamang dito sa Metro Manila kundi sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng ating bansa ngayong araw,” he said.

(We can still expect fair and humid weather today not just in Metro Manila but in different parts of the country.)

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

