Cloudy skies, afternoon rainshowers on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — The country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Wednesday with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon or evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.
In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa said the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean continue to affect the weather in Visayas and Mindanao.
Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, there is no low pressure area currently being monitored in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in an early morning forecast.
“Asahan pa rin ang maganda at maalinsangang panahon hindi lamang dito sa Metro Manila kundi sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng ating bansa ngayong araw,” he said.
(We can still expect fair and humid weather today not just in Metro Manila but in different parts of the country.)
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
- Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
