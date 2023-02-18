Cloudy skies and rain over parts of PH due to LPA on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rain will prevail over parts of the country on Saturday due to a low pressure area (LPA) near Mindanao, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

According to Pagasa, the LPA was last spotted 285 kilometers east southeast of Davao City.

“Ito’y nagpapaulan pa rin po, simula kahapon, for most of Mindanao and even Visayas, at ngayon na rin sa may Bicol Region,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estreja.

(It has been causing rain since yesterday for most of Mindanao and even Visayas, and today even in the Bicol Region.)

Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Romblon, Marinduque, and Quezon are warned by Pagasa of possible flash floods or landslides due to the LPA-induced rains.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is affecting Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, causing cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon are also affected by the northeast monsoon but with no significant impact, said Pagasa.

A gale warning has been issued over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, the northeast and eastern seaboards of Mindanao, the central and western seaboards of Visayas, the western and southern seaboards of southern Luzon, the seaboards of northern luzon and the eastern seaboard of central Luzon.

Fisherfolks from the aforementioned areas have been advised not to go out to sea due to the strong winds of the northeast monsoon, said Pagasa.

Here are the temperature ranges for Saturday:

Metro Manila: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 11 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 19 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 19 to 29 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 19 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 23 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

