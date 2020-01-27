Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers expected on Tuesday – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will affect Northern Luzon, where cloudy skies and light rains are expected to prevail anew, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.
In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that cloudy to partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are expected in Batanes, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.
