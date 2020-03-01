Cloudy skies, light rains expected in Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and isolated light rains are expected in Metro manila and Luzon due to the northeasterly surface windflow, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the northeasterly surface windflow will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Luzon.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms may prevail in Visayas and Mindanao due to the easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean.

Pagasa said the northern and eastern section of the country will have moderate to strong east to northeast winds and moderate to rough (1.2 – 4.0 meters) coastal water.

The rest of the country, the state weather bureau added, will have light to moderate east to northeast winds and slight to moderate (0.6 to 1.2 meters) coastal water.

