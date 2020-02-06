Cloudy skies, light rains in Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA trough, cold front – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough or extension of a low-pressure area (LPA) 285 kilometers east southeast of Davao City and the tail-end of a cold front, the state weather bureau said.

In its early morning update on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the two weather systems will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula.

ADVERTISEMENT

Possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains may occur in affected areas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with light rains to Cagayan Valley, Bicol region, Aurora and Quezon.

FEATURED STORIES

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon.

Partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers may prevail over the rest of Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa said the northern and eastern section of the country will have moderate to strong northeast to east winds and moderate to rough (2.5 to 4.1 meters) coastal water.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have moderate to northeast to east winds and moderate (1.2 to 2.5 meters) coastal water.

GSG

Click here for more weather related news.”

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ