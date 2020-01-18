Cloudy skies over Luzon due to amihan

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Residents living in Luzon can expect cloudy skies with a chance of rain due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its 4 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the amihan will bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora and Quezon.

The amihan will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains expected over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

FEATURED STORIES

Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, were forecast to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

No weather disturbance is expected to enter the country within the next two to three days, Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.