Cloudy skies over Luzon, Visayas during the weekend — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Luzon and Visayas, including some parts of Mindanao will be having cloudy skies over the weekend due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and a low pressure area (LPA), the state weather bureau said on Friday.

Latest weather updates from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed a new LPA over the western side of Luzon, which has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression during its stay inside the Philippine area of responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LPA, which was last seen 425 kilometers west northwest of Coron, Palawan, may however, turn into a tropical cyclone as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.

Due to the LPA’s circulation and the monsoon, cloud bands have been spotted over a huge part of the country. This is seen to maintain low temperatures over a huge part of Luzon, like Metro Manila’s 24 to 30 degrees Celsius, Legazpi’s 25 to 30 degrees, and daytime peaks of 31 degrees in Palawan and Tuguegarao.

FEATURED STORIES

Northern areas in Luzon meanwhile, are spared from having cloudy skies as Laoag sees warmer temperatures of 24 to 32 degrees Celsius, while Baguio stays at around 16 to 28 degrees.

Rains will also persist in Visayas, with Iloilo, Cebu, and Tacloban expect temperatures of 25 to 31 degrees Celsius; on the other hand, Mindanao would have a generally fair weather with Davao weather being warm at 25 to 32 degrees, and Zamboanga and Cagayan with 23 to 33 degrees.

A gale warning is still raised over Northern Luzon, specifically on the shores of Batanes, Cagayan, Babuyan Group of Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur, as wave height may range from 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

JPV

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>