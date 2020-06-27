Cloudy skies over Metro Manila, Visayas, Mindanao for Saturday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies will be over Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao, according to the state weather bureau on Saturday

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continues to affect Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Ang ITCZ ay kung saan nagsasanib ang hangin dito sa northern at southern hemisphere na siya pong nagdudulot ng mga kaulapan at nagiging dahilan ng mga pag-ulan sa mga apektadong lugar,” weather specialist Meno Mendoza explained.

(The ITCZ is where the winds of the northern and southern hemisphere come together, which brings cloudy skies and rains in the affected areas.)

Because of the ITCZ, Metro Manila, the Bicol Region, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan), the Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

