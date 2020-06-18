Cloudy skies over Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to persist due to ITCZ — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Residents of southern Luzon provinces and those in the Visayas and Mindanao can expect cloudy skies due to the prevailing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau said on Thursday.

Weather prediction from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that the ITCZ still brings cloud bands that may cause rains from Thursday night to Friday.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country would be partly hot and humid, but with a chance of isolated rains by afternoon and night.

Expected temperatures in Metro Manila are at 26 to 34 degrees Celsius, 25 to 36 degrees in Tuguegarao, and 25 to 33 degrees in Laoag. In Legazpi, temperature forecasts are slightly lower due to the rains, playing around 27 to 31 degrees Celsius.

The same may be said for Visayan cities of Iloilo and Bacolod (26 to 31 degrees Celsius), Cebu (25 to 31 degrees), and Tacloban (25 to 29 degrees). In Mindanao, temperatures in Davao City will range from 24 to 32 degrees, and 22 to 31 degrees in Cagayan de Oro.

No gale warning has been raised in any part of the country, which means that fisherfolk with small boats are allowed to operate and set sail. Sea conditions in various seaboards will be moderate.

