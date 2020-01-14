Cloudy skies, rains seen in Batangas due to Taal eruption, amihan

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas will experience cloudy skies with isolated rains due to Taal’s volcanic activity and the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather update, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned of possible reduced visibility and mudflow during ashfall and light to moderate rains in the said area.

Potential for isolated thunderstorms in the vicinity of the volcano may also prevail, it added.

The northeast monsoon will also bring cloudy skies with light rains and thunderstorms in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon and the rest of Bicol Region

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon also due to the northeast monsoon, the state weather bureau added.

Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate and Samar provinces, meanwhile, will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the tail end of a cold front.

The rest of the country, Pagasa added, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the state weather bureau, Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough (1.5 – 3.4 meters) coastal water.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate northeast winds and slight to Moderate (0.5 – 2.0 meters) coastal water.