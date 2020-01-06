Cloudy skies, scattered rains on Tuesday

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and scattered rains may be experienced in some parts of the country on Tuesday, the weather bureau said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This as an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will affect Mindanao while a tail-end of a Cold Front (TECF) will affect Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its Tuesday weather forecast.

The ITCZ will bring cloudy skies and scattered rains and thunderstorms over Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN.

FEATURED STORIES

Pagasa warned residents that flash floods and landslides may occur in high-risk areas.

Meanwhile, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro and Samar Provinces will likewise experience cloudy skies and scattered rains due to the TECF.

Intermittent gusts, especially in mountainous and coastal areas, may occur, the weather bureau said.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains, meanwhile, is expected over Palawan and the rest of Mindanao and the Visayas due to localized thunderstorms.

The northeast monsoon will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Pagasa said.

Strong winds from east to northeast will be experienced in the northern section of Northern Luzon, with rough coastal waters

The eastern sections of Luzon and the Visayas will likewise have strong winds in the northeast direction and rough coastal conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the country will experience moderate to strong winds in the northeast direction, with moderate to rough sea conditions.