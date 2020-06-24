Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region on Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.
Pagasa warned in its 4 a.m. bulletin that possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains may occur in these areas.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience hot weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers caused by the easterlies or localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas.
FEATURED STORIES
“Sa hapon at gabi, may aasahang thunderstorms na posibleng magdulot ng pag-ulan na aabot ng dalawang oras. May kasamang malakas na pag-ihip ng hangin, pagkidlat, at pagkulog,” he said.
(In the afternoon and evening, there could be thunderstorms that may bring rains that could last up to two hours. It will have strong winds with lightning and thunder.)
There is no low pressure area expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the next three to five days, Rojas said.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
- Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay City: 22 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Olongapo City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Lipa City: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City and Bacolod City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Valencia City: 19 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.