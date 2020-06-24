Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region on Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

Pagasa warned in its 4 a.m. bulletin that possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains may occur in these areas.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience hot weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers caused by the easterlies or localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas.

“Sa hapon at gabi, may aasahang thunderstorms na posibleng magdulot ng pag-ulan na aabot ng dalawang oras. May kasamang malakas na pag-ihip ng hangin, pagkidlat, at pagkulog,” he said.

(In the afternoon and evening, there could be thunderstorms that may bring rains that could last up to two hours. It will have strong winds with lightning and thunder.)

There is no low pressure area expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the next three to five days, Rojas said.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 33 degrees Celsius

Olongapo City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Lipa City: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City and Bacolod City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Valencia City: 19 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

