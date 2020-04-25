Cloudy skies with chance of rain over Metro Manila, rest of PH for Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect cloudy skies with a chance of rain on Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the northeasterly surface wind flow is currently affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

This means that cloudy skies with isolated light rain are expected over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands due to the northeasterly surface wind flow.

Meanwhile, the easterlies will prevail over the eastern section of the country, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Weather specialist Sheilla Reyes also stated in the live weather update that no weather disturbance is currently being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

“Makikita po natin sa ating satellite imagery, wala po tayong binabantayang sama ng panahon or low-pressure area na maari pong makaapekto sa ating bansa in the next two to three days,” Reyes said.

(As we can see in our satellite imagery, we are not monitoring any weather disturbance or low-pressure area that may affect our country in the next two to three days.)

ADVERTISEMENT

/MUF

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ