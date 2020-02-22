Cloudy skies with chance of rains over Luzon, Visayas due to amihan

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or amihan will bring cloudy skies with a chance of rain over Luzon and Visayas, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that cloudy skies with light rains is expected over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, were forecast to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The amihan will also bring cloudy skies with rains over Visayas, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro and Romblon.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

