Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers across PH

MANILA, Philippines—The country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
The southwesterly windflow will bring this weather condition in Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands while easterlies and localized thunderstorms will affect the weather in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to Pagasa’s 4 a.m. weather bulletin.
“Wala po tayong ine-expect na malawakang pag-ulan. Bagkus kung mapapansin natin, napapadalas na ‘yung mga thunderstorms (We are not expecting widespread rains. Instead, if we can notice, thunderstorms are becoming more prevalent),” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said in a weather update.
No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.
“Para sa kalagayan ng karagatan, halos banayad at katamtaman ang pag-alon. Safe po para sa ating mga kababayan na pumalaot (For our sea condition, the waves will be light to moderate. It will be safe for our countrymen to venture out in the waters),” Duran said.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
- Metro Manila: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 27 to 35 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
