Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers across PH

MANILA, Philippines—The country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The southwesterly windflow will bring this weather condition in Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands while easterlies and localized thunderstorms will affect the weather in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to Pagasa’s 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

“Wala po tayong ine-expect na malawakang pag-ulan. Bagkus kung mapapansin natin, napapadalas na ‘yung mga thunderstorms (We are not expecting widespread rains. Instead, if we can notice, thunderstorms are becoming more prevalent),” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said in a weather update.

No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.

“Para sa kalagayan ng karagatan, halos banayad at katamtaman ang pag-alon. Safe po para sa ating mga kababayan na pumalaot (For our sea condition, the waves will be light to moderate. It will be safe for our countrymen to venture out in the waters),” Duran said.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 27 to 35 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

