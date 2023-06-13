Cloudy skies with rains expected in Metro Manila, most parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of rains are expected in Metro Manila on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

Grace Castañeda, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said similar weather conditions are likewise expected for the rest of Luzon and the entire Visayas and Mindanao.

“Dito sa Metro Manila at sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon ay magiging bahagyang maulap at maulap ang kalangitan meron pa din tayong mga posibilidad ng isolated na mga pag-ulan pagkidlat pagkulog lalo na yan sa hapon o gabi dulot ng habagat,” Castañeda said in a public weather forecast.

(Here in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with the possibility of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are still expected especially in the afternoon and evening.)

“Sa bahagi naman ng Visayas at Mindanao ngayong araw ay magiging bahagyang maulap at maulap ang ating kalangitan, mayroon pa din tayong tiyansa ng mga isolated na pag-ulan dulot yan ng mga localized thunderstorms,” she added.

(In the Visayas and Mindanao, today, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected.)

Castañeda, on the other hand, said overcast skies and rainy weather will prevail in Northern and Central Luzon.

“Patuloy pa ding umiiral ang southwest monsoon o habagat dito sa bahagi ng Luzon kung saan meron pa din tayong mararanasan na mga pag-ulan, lalong lalo na yan kanlurang bahagi ng Northern and Central Luzon,” she said.

(Southwest monsoon will continue to prevail in parts of Luzon, especially in western parts of Northern and Central Luzon, where rains are still expected.)

Habagat will bring monsoon rains to Ilocos Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands, while cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Zambales, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Bulacan, according to the weather specialist.

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning in any seaboards nationwide.

