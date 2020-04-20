Cloudy weather may continue as cloud bands outside PAR spotted

MANILA, Philippines – The cloudy weather over several areas nationwide may continue in the next few days as cloud bands were observed outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

“Easterlies pa rin po ang nakaka-apekto sa ating bansa, kung titignan po natin ang ating satellite animation dito po sa may bandang Western Mindanao meron po tayong nakikitang cloudiness na maari pong magpaulan dyan,” weather specialist Samuel Duran of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said Monday,

(Easterlies are still affecting the country, if we would look at our satellite animation we could see there are clouds near the Western Mindanao area which can bring rains in the region.)

“Dito naman sa may eastern part outside PAR, meron din po tayong nakikitang grupo ng kaulapan na halos posible din pong magpaulan sa mga susunod na araw dito sa ating bansa,” he added.

(Here at the eastern part outside the PAR, we can see cloud bands that can possibly bring rains here in the country in the coming days.)

In Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon, hot and humid weather would still continue with temperatures ranging from 25 to 34 degrees Celsius in the capital region.

Isolated rains may still be possible despite the hot weather, especially during the afternoon and by nighttime. In the Visayas, highs of 33 to 34 degrees Celsius may be experienced while Zamboanga may register the highest temperatures in Mindanao, at 25 to 36 degrees Celsius.

As of now, no gale warning has been raised over the country’s shores, which means that fisherfolk using small boats can set sail. Conditions all over the country’s seaboards range from slight to moderate, except in the extreme Northern Luzon which will be moderate.

