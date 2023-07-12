Clowns Release New Single ‘Bisexual Awakening’, Announce Album & Tour

Melbourne punk rapscallions Clowns have dropped the motherload, announcing a new album, new tour and dropping a new single to boot.

Dubbed ENDLESS, the band’s fifth studio album will arrive on Friday, 20th October, which just so happens to be when their six-date Aussie album tour also kicks off in Melbourne, before winding its way through Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, Alice Springs and Brisbane.

[embedded content]

This big announcement comes punctuated with our second taste of Clowns’ new LP in the form of fresh single ‘Bisexual Awakening’, a punchy 1.49 minute slice of aggro hardcore-punk goodness. Lyrically, the track draws inspiration from singer Stevie’s personal journey of sexual exploration and self-discovery.

“Over the years, I’ve come to fully realise the multi-dimensionality of my sexuality,” Stevie said in a press statement.

“I was inspired to write a punk song that celebrates the support and community I found during moments of self-discovery in our classic tongue-in-cheek way. Plus, I wanted to see what would happen if I wrote a song about fucking people’s dads.”

You can take the cheeky track for a spin above, or peep Clowns’ full tour itinerary down below.

Tickets on sale now here

Friday, 20th October – 170 Russell, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC

Saturday, 21st October – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide/Kaurna, SA

Saturday, 28th October – Crowbar, Sydney/Eora, NSW

Friday, 3rd November – Amplifier, Perth/Boorloo**

Saturday, 11th November – The Black Wreath, Alice Springs/Mparntwe**, NT

Saturday, 18th November – The Brightside, Brisbane/Meanjin, QLD

