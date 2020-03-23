“#CLOY CUTIE MANIA! Get to know Captain Ri’s group of soldiers—and why they’re worth the kilig”

If you think the Crash Landing On You fever has already lost its novelty, well, think again!
The kilig fever continues and K-drama fans are craving for more.
We’ve been introduced to the main characters Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin a couple of times, but the entire #CLOY mania isn’t only because of the main characters.
The success of this well-acclaimed series also rests on other cast members who make our hearts skip a beat with their charming antics (and cuteness factor!).
Do you like to know more about the uber-cute soldiers of Crash Landing on You? HERE: