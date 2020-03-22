“CLOY fever continues! The Manila String Machine releases cover of Crash Landing On You’s OST”

The imposed community quarantine brought by the CoVID-19 pandemic did not stop The Manila String Machine from delivering their flawless cover of one of Crash Landing On You’s OSTs.

Korean drama Crash Landing On You definitely became a massive success that several musicians around the world did covers of the show’s official soundtracks.

One of them was the string quartet group The Manila String Machine who did a cover of Captain Ri Jeong Hyuk’s “Piano Song For Brother.”

[embedded content]

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were confined in our own homes and were interested in watching the KDrama CLOY. Turned out to be a beautiful series, capturing our hearts and enchanting our imaginations. Here’s to all K-Drama fans… recorded in the confines of our homes – Las Piñas, San Juan, Quezon City and Antipolo we did this video for you all!” they wrote on their YouTube post.

Other artists who did covers for Crash Landing On You included Kristel Fulgar and “Big Boss” Yohan Kim, Yasmien Kurdi, and Chris Tiu.

Although the series ended last February, TvN’s Crash Landing On You continues to be at the number one spot of Netflix Philippines as of writing. Starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, it tells the story of how a wealthy South Korean woman and a soldier from North Korea meet and fall in love.