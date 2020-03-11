“CLOY hangover? Here are series, films starring Hyun Bin to watch after you’ve finished binging on ‘Crash Landing on You’”

Here’s a list of South Korean dramas and movies where you can watch—and fall in love over again—the “Oppa of the Moment” Hyun Bin.

You’ve probably been living under a rock if you say you’ve never heard of the name Hyun Bin. The South Korean actor, 37, recently gained international stardom after starring in the popular Korean drama Crash Landing On You. In this Lee Jeong-hyo-helmed drama, Hyun Bin plays Ri Jeong-hyuk, a chivalrous and dedicated captain serving Kim Jong Un who falls in love with billionaire heiress Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) after the latter accidentally paraglided into the North. It’s an unlikely love story, but one that even our favorite local stars such as Charo Santos, Anne Curtis, and Toni Gonzaga couldn’t help but swoon over. Hyun Bin’s innocent charm and smoldering looks might be to blame. Well, if you’re like us K-drama addicts who can’t get enough this oppa, you might want to check out this list of his other movies and series that will have you crushing on Hyun Bin all the same.

READ: These celebrities are certified ‘Crash Landing On You’ fans

MY LOVELY SAM-SOON

Hyun Bin first gained recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy series My Name is Kim Sam-soon.

The story revolves around the insecure and weight-obsessed Kim Sam-Soon (Kim Sun-ah) who gets dumped by her cheating boyfriend and loses her job. One of the witnesses to her public humiliation is Hyun Jin-heon (Hyun Bin), the young and rich owner of the upscale French restaurant Bon Appetit. Upon recognizing her talent in baking, Jin-heon hires Sam-soon as their new pastry chef… and as a pretend girlfriend so that his meddling mother would get off his back and stop her match-making antics. In need of money to prevent the foreclosure of her mother’s home, Sam-soon agrees in exchange for a loan. Troubles arise when Jin-heon’s ex-girlfriend Yoo Hee Jin comes back from the States intending to win him back.

[embedded content]

SECRET GARDEN

This 2010 romance drama revolves around the story of Kim Joo-won (Hyun Bin), an arrogant and eccentric CEO who meets Gil Ra-im (Ha Ji Won), a humble and tomboyish stuntwoman, by accident. Joo-won does not understand why Ra-im is constantly on his mind, and decides to pursue her. Soon, however, things take an expected turn when Ra-im and Joo-won magically start switching bodies.

[embedded content]

CONFIDENTIAL ASSIGNMENT

In Kim Sung-hoon’s action film Confidential Assignment, released in 2017, Hyun Bin stars as a North Korean detective who collaborates with his South Korean counterpart, Jang Jin Tae (Yoo Hae-Jin), in order to take down a crime organization from North Korea, headed by Cha Ki-seong (Kim Joo-hyuk), after it crossed borders and enters South Korean soil.

[embedded content]

MEMORIES OF THE ALHAMBRA

Memories of the Alhambra is a 2018 South Korean television series starring Hyun Bin and Park Shin-hye.

The series starts with Yoo Jin-woo (Hyun Bin), a CEO of an investment company that specializes in optical devices, receiving an email regarding a groundbreaking AR game about medieval battles in Alhambra. He then agrees to travel to Granada, Spain to meet the game’s creator, Jung Se-joo (Park Chan-yeol). However, Se-joo is missing, and there, he meets his sister Jung Hee-joo (Park Shin-hye), owner of the hostel he stays in and a former guitarist. Both get entangled in mysterious incidents, and, soon, the border between the real world and the AR world built by Se-joo begins to blur.

[embedded content]

THE NEGOTIATION

The Negotiation marked the first onscreen pairing of Hyun Bin and his Crash Landing On You leading lady Son Ye-Jin. The action crime thriller film tells the story of an ace crisis negotiator (Son Ye-Jin) who faces off against a cold-blooded hostage taker (Hyun Bin). Over the course of 21 hours, she attempts to crack his unusually calm demeanor and force him to reveal his motivations.

[embedded content]