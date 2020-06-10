“‘CLOY’ star Son Ye-jin named ‘Most Beautiful Woman in the World’”

Son Ye-jin has been named the Most Beautiful Woman in the World.

At 38, Son Ye-jin has proven that she ages gracefully. And proof of that is her youthful beauty and charm which recently got recognized through a global poll where she was named the “Most Beautiful Woman in the World.”

Son Ye-jin, who garnered more than 4,354,037 million out of the 14 million total votes through Starmometer’s online poll, bested 29 other semi-finalists in the month-long voting participated in by people from across different parts of the globe.

Meanwhile, BlackPink member Lisa (3,852,340 votes) and Twice member Tzuyu (1,232,298 votes), came in second and third, respectively.

Other big names who made it to the top ten list were Thai superstar Urassaya “Yaya” Sperbund, Song Hye-kyo, the three other members of Blackpink namely Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie as well as Liza Soberano. According to Starmometer, the nominations were opened to women aged 20 to 40 years old.

Son Ye-jin, undoubtedly one of the biggest South Korean actresses today, rose to fame in the early 2000s through projects such as The Classic, Summer Scent, and A Moment to Remember, among others.

She gained massive popularity across the globe through the success of Crash Landing You where she played the role opposite Hyun Bin. She is also known for her role in Something In the Rain where she starred alongside Jung Hae-in. Both shows are currently streaming on Netflix.