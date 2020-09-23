“CLOY star Son Ye-jin receives cakes and flowers from fans, thankful for their thoughtfulness”

‘Crash Landing on You’ star Son Ye-jin posted a heartfelt message for fans.

Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-jin took to social media to extend her gratitude to her fans who have been constantly sending her presents.

“Hi! Are you guys doing well? We’re spending a hard time. I always received presents, flowers, cakes and letters. Unfortunately I can’t thank each person. So I’m writing now,” she said in an Instagram post.

The actress remarked that she is truly moved by the thoughtfulness of her supporters.

“When I think about your support and love, I feel very touched. Before buying presents or writing letters, I can’t imagine how much you are thinking of and considering,” she stated.

Ye-jin relayed that her home has always been packed with flowers and cakes from her fans.

“My house is always beautifully filled with the scent of flowers and plants that I’ve received from you. And I’m eating cakes [that] are too pretty to cut with my family very often,” she said.

“[I] appreciate and won’t forget,” she said.

The actress added, “I hope someday we can meet again and share a warm hug. Thank you. Be safe.”

Ye-jin headlined the hit K-Drama Crash Landing on You which premiered in December 2019 alongside Hyun Bin.

She played the role of the South Korean heiress named Yoon Se-ri.

READ: The stars who played Yoon Se-ri and Seo Dan in ‘Crash Landing On You’ are fashionable in real life too

The show became one of the most high-rated tvN dramas and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history.

After the success of the series, Ye-jin is set to make her Hollywood debut in an upcoming sci-fi movie with Avatar‘s Sam Worthington.