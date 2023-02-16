Club Travel announces partnership with Agoda. Upgraded platform to offer flight and accommodation options at over a thousand popular destinationsimage_1.png

HONG KONG SAR – 1 offers more than 2 million hotels, resorts, villas and guesthouses at over a thousand popular destinations worldwide, as well as bookings for more than 200 full-service and low-cost carriers. In addition, customers can also enjoy offers and discounts through Club Travel’s designated business partners for all-round travel essentials such as travel insurance and data roaming services, removing customers’ friction on their journeys as they acquire all the travel-related essentials. Furthermore, Club Travel Booking Platform can now offer The Club members to earn Clubpoints upon materialisation and completion of journeys booked via Club Travel Booking Platform, as well as redeem flights and accommodations with Clubpoints 2 for a seamless, enhanced travel experience. 2 (From left to right) Ms Monita Leung, CEO of HKT Digital Ventures, Ms Jess Ho, Associate Director, Strategic Partnerships of Agoda, Ms Terri Yang, VP, Loyalty and Strategic Business Development, HKT Digital Ventures announce a partnership between Club Travel and Agoda. HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 February 2023 – Club Travel, an affiliate of HKT that provides comprehensive travel products and services, announced a partnership with digital travel platform Agoda to upgrade its existing online travel platform, enriching its travel product options. The new Club Travel Flight and Accommodation Booking Platform (Club Travel Booking Platform)offers more than 2 million hotels, resorts, villas and guesthouses at over a thousand popular destinations worldwide, as well as bookings for more than 200 full-service and low-cost carriers. In addition, customers can also enjoy offers and discounts through Club Travel’s designated business partners for all-round travel essentials such as travel insurance and data roaming services, removing customers’ friction on their journeys as they acquire all the travel-related essentials. Furthermore, Club Travel Booking Platform can now offer The Club members to earn Clubpoints upon materialisation and completion of journeys booked via Club Travel Booking Platform, as well as redeem flights and accommodations with Clubpointsfor a seamless, enhanced travel experience.

“Through this partnership with Agoda, the renowned digital travel platform, we can enrich our travel product offerings and meet the strong rebound in travel demands. Alongside our product offerings, including travel insurance, data roaming, and Citi The Club Credit Card, our customers can enjoy a hassle-free booking experience for their trips. We will continue to explore partnership with various industries to further enhance our e-commerce ecosystem and offer an extraordinary and personalised experience to our Club members,” said Monita Leung, CEO of HKT Digital Ventures.

Damien Pfirsch, Agoda’s Chief Commercial Officer, added “As travel returns, we are excited to use our technology know-how and extensive accommodation partner network to create solutions and collaborate with Club Travel to accelerate their own loyalty and growth goals. Through this partnership, Club Travel customers will be able to easily search and book great value deals directly via the Club Travel platform, making return to travel even more hassle free.”







10% discount on worldwide accommodations Celebrating the new Club Travel Booking Platform which is powered by Agoda, we are offering a 10% discount 3 on selected accommodation bookings made via Club Travel Booking Platform from now to 31 May 2023 using the promo code “CLUBHOTEL10”. 3





Earn up to 3% spending rebate in Clubpoints on all flights and hotels 4

The Club members can use Clubpoints2 to redeem flights and stays via Club Travel and travel accessories via The Club’s shopping and rewards portal. 2 Upon completion of journeys booked via Club Travel online platform, customers can earn Clubpoints which can be used for their next trip or to redeem various merchandise such as Airport Express tickets, luggage and more. In addition, Citi The Club Credit Card cardholders will enjoy up to a total of 3% spending rebate in Clubpoints. 4

All-rounded travel essential – Go Travel SIM

From now to 31 December 2023, with bookings on Club Travel, you can also purchase a “Go Travel SIM” paid by Tap & Go5 to enjoy 7-day travel data6 at HK$78 only7 via the designated website (clubsim.com.hk/en/go/gotravelsim/) using a designated promo code to enjoy an instant discount of HK$10. Stay connected with Go Travel SIM in 15 destinations: mainland China, Macau, Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand.

Comprehensive travel insurance for a hassle-free holiday

Also, enjoy 50% discount8 on iTravel Plus (Single Trip)9 (promotion brought to the customer directly by HKTIA) from now to 31 March 2023 upon successful purchase of eligible products on the Club Travel Booking Platform.

Visit the brand-new Club Travel Booking Platform to enjoy an enhanced travel booking experience and fabulous rewards: trip.clubtravel.com.hk.



1. Club Travel Flight and Accommodation Booking Platform (Club Travel Booking Platform) is available at trip.clubtravel.com.hk.

2. Usage of Clubpoints in The Club Shopping and Rewards platform is subject to terms and conditions. For details, please visit

In the event of dispute, decisions made by The Club and Club Travel shall be final and binding.

3. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. The offer is applicable to net room rate

only (excluding payments for taxes, services fees, levies and/or other similar fees or charges). For promotion terms and conditions, promotion period and details, please visit

4. Upon materialisation and completion of eligible journeys booked via Club Travel Booking Platform at , 2%* basic “Clubpoints Rebate” is earned based on “net value”, definition of which and relevant terms and conditions can be found in “Club Travel Earn and Use Clubpoints Service” Terms and Conditions referred to in Note 2.

The Citi The Club Credit Card 1%* spending rebate in Clubpoints is subject to Terms and Conditions, it will be credited to the corresponding The Club membership account of the Principal Cardholder. For details, please visit

*The percentages of rebates of Clubpoints are calculated based on Clubpoint conversion ratio when using “Spend Less with Clubpoint” function on Club Travel or The Club Shopping and Rewards portal (as the case may be) (currently 5 Clubpoints to HK$1), which is subject to changes from time to time without prior notice.

To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!

5. Tap & Go is operated by HKT Payment Limited (Stored Value Facilities Licence Number:SVF0002), a stored value facility operator designated by the HKSAR Government under the Consumption Voucher Scheme and subject to its relevant terms and conditions. HKT Payment accepts no liability for the quality of or any other matters relating to goods, products and/or services provided by CSL Mobile Limited (“csl”), The Club, Club Travel,

The Club shopping and rewards portal and HKT Care. For any enquiries about Tap & Go, please visit

6. Go Travel SIM Card seven-day 4G travel data is applicable to 15 destinations: mainland China, Macau, Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand. When the 4G travel data usage reaches 500MB daily, the data speed will be adjusted to no higher than 256kbps. 4G travel data is valid for 365 days. When the 365-day validity period expires, any unused data balance will be forfeited and you will not be compensated in any way. Go Travel SIM card and SIM card service are provided by csl. HKT Payment Limited accepts no liability for the quality of or any other matters relating to goods, products and/or services provided by csl.

7. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions:

8. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions For details, please

visit

9. iTravel Plus (Single Trip) (“this Plan”) is underwritten and provided by MSIG and are distributed and arranged by HKT Care/ HKTIA. HKT Care (operated by HKTIA) acts as an appointed licensed insurance agency (Insurance Agency Licence No.: FA2474). Terms and Conditions apply. For full terms and conditions, coverage details, risk disclosures and exclusions, please refer to the policy documents of this Plan or call HKT Care Customer Service Hotline 8209 0098 for more details. Notes:1. Club Travel Flight and Accommodation Booking Platform (Club Travel Booking Platform) is available at trip.clubtravel.com.hk.2. Usage of Clubpoints in The Club Shopping and Rewards platform is subject to terms and conditions. For details, please visit https://shop.theclub.com.hk/terms-and-conditions? store=en_US. Clubpoints usage in The Club Travel Services Limited (“Club Travel”) (Travel Agent Licence Number: 350873) is subject to “Club Travel Earn and Use Clubpoints Service” terms and conditions, please visit www.clubtravel.com.hk/en/pages/81751ED106CA2364/Club%20Travel%20Earn%20and%20Use%20Clubpoints %20Service%20Terms%20and%20Conditions. In the event of dispute, decisions made by The Club and Club Travel shall be final and binding.3. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. The offer is applicable to net room rateonly (excluding payments for taxes, services fees, levies and/or other similar fees or charges). For promotion terms and conditions, promotion period and details, please visit www.clubtravel.com.hk/en/pages/D7C0426E50F82135/Club%20Travel- GOversea%20Welcome%20Offers%20Hotel%20Bookings%20Terms%20and%20Conditions%20Terms 4. Upon materialisation and completion of eligible journeys booked via Club Travel Booking Platform at trip.clubtravel.com.hk 2%* basic “Clubpoints Rebate” is earned based on “net value”, definition of which and relevant terms and conditions can be found in “Club Travel Earn and Use Clubpoints Service” Terms and Conditions referred to in Note 2.The Citi The Club Credit Card 1%* spending rebate in Clubpoints is subject to Terms and Conditions, it will be credited to the corresponding The Club membership account of the Principal Cardholder. For details, please visit https://www.citibank.com.hk/english/credit-cards/pdf/citi-the-club/terms-and-conditions.pdf. Citi The Club Credit Card is issued by Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited (“Citibank”). Please see Citibank’s website or contact Citibank via CitiMobile®App, Messaging Service or call CitiPhone at 2860 0333 for more details or enquiries on credit card information. The Club loyalty programme is subject to Terms and Conditions available at https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/terms-and-conditions.html. Please contact The Club’s CS Hotline 183 3000 for enquiries relating to The Club. These promotions do not constitute any invitation or inducement to make a deposit with Club HKT Limited or any other person.*The percentages of rebates of Clubpoints are calculated based on Clubpoint conversion ratio when using “Spend Less with Clubpoint” function on Club Travel or The Club Shopping and Rewards portal (as the case may be) (currently 5 Clubpoints to HK$1), which is subject to changes from time to time without prior notice.To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!5. Tap & Go is operated by HKT Payment Limited (Stored Value Facilities Licence Number:SVF0002), a stored value facility operator designated by the HKSAR Government under the Consumption Voucher Scheme and subject to its relevant terms and conditions. HKT Payment accepts no liability for the quality of or any other matters relating to goods, products and/or services provided by CSL Mobile Limited (“csl”), The Club, Club Travel,The Club shopping and rewards portal and HKT Care. For any enquiries about Tap & Go, please visit www.tapngo.com.hk or call Tap & Go Service Hotline at 2888 0000.6. Go Travel SIM Card seven-day 4G travel data is applicable to 15 destinations: mainland China, Macau, Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Thailand. When the 4G travel data usage reaches 500MB daily, the data speed will be adjusted to no higher than 256kbps. 4G travel data is valid for 365 days. When the 365-day validity period expires, any unused data balance will be forfeited and you will not be compensated in any way. Go Travel SIM card and SIM card service are provided by csl. HKT Payment Limited accepts no liability for the quality of or any other matters relating to goods, products and/or services provided by csl.7. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions: tapngo.com.hk/eng/pdf/TapGo_GoTravelSIM_TnC.pdf. The quota for the discount code is 8,000 and available on a first-come-first-served basis while stocks last.8. Promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions For details, pleasevisit https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/clubtravel/iTravel-Plus-Single-Trip-T-N-C.html. The promotion is arranged and brought to you directly by HKT Care/ HKT Financial Services (IA) Limited (“HKTIA”) and MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited (“MSIG”). Club HKT Limited, HKT Payment Limited, Club Travel and all other entities of the HKT Group (other than HKT Care/HKTIA) are not arranging for any contract of insurance or carrying on any regulated activities (as defined under the Insurance Ordinance) in connection with iTravel Plus Single Trip” (the “Plan”) or this promotion, are not the supplier of the Plan, any insurance related services or this promotion. These promotional materials are not an insurance policy or a contract of insurance. Customers should not apply for the relevant insurance product(s) solely on the basis of any promotional offer(s) or material(s).9. iTravel Plus (Single Trip) (“this Plan”) is underwritten and provided by MSIG and are distributed and arranged by HKT Care/ HKTIA. HKT Care (operated by HKTIA) acts as an appointed licensed insurance agency (Insurance Agency Licence No.: FA2474). Terms and Conditions apply. For full terms and conditions, coverage details, risk disclosures and exclusions, please refer to the policy documents of this Plan or call HKT Care Customer Service Hotline 8209 0098 for more details. Issued by HKT Limited.

HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.

Hashtag: #HKT #ClubTravel

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.