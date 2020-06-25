CLuzon police officers Covid positive

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: New police officers in Central Luzon have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Results of the swab tests done by the Philippine National Red Cross at the Clark molecular laboratory were released on Wednesday.

Police Regional Office 3 Regional Director BGen Rhodel Sermonia said the 22 newly graduated policemen were doing their field training program at the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) and Mabalacat City Police Station since the start of the quarantine period.

“Our rookie cops were immediately pulled out of their respective posts for treatment and we are now conducting contact tracing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” he added.

The infected cops are under the supervision of the Regional Special Training Unit 3 of the Philippine National Police Training Services under Col. Frederick Obar stationed at the Clark Freeport Zone.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin quickly instructed the City Health Office to conduct massive rapid testing in all police precincts, including the ACPO headquarters.

It was learned that ACPO has more than 500 personnel, excluding civilians or non-uniformed employees, designated in at least six police stations and precincts across the city.

“A total of six teams have been formed to speed-up the testing among police personnel of ACPO,” said Lazatin, as he stressed the need to immediately initiate contact tracing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In Angeles City, Lazatin has ordered the closure of the Pampanga Public Market starting on June 24 because a vendor who tested positive for the coronavirus disease died on Tuesday.

According to Dr. Froilan Canlas, officer in charge of the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center (RLMMC), the deceased vendor from Barangay Pampang, aged 21, had diabetes.

He added that the deceased was admitted at the RLMMC on Monday. He showed Covid-19 symptoms and was tested right away. The results only came out on Wednesday, confirming that he was positive for the deadly virus.

Lazatin called for an emergency meeting to immediately conduct rapid testing on all stall owners and vendors in the public market, as well as to disinfect the premises.