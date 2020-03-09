CNFinance to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Monday, March 16, 2020

GUANGZHOU, China, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire / — CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) (“CNFinance” or the “Company”), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, before U.S. markets open on Monday, March 16, 2020.

CNFinance’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, March 16, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/ Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China +86-4001-201203 United States: +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Passcode: CNFinance

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on March 23, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +1-412-317-0088 United States: +1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10140108

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CNFinance’s website at http://ir.cashchina.cn/.

About CNFinance Holdings Limited

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) (“CNFinance” or the “Company) is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. CNFinance facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise (“MSE”) owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. The loans CNFinance facilitates are primarily funded through a trust lending model with its trust company partners who are well-established with sufficient funding sources and have licenses to engage in lending business nationwide. The Company’s risk mitigation mechanism is embedded in the design of its loan products, supported by an integrated online and offline process focusing on risks of both borrowers and collateral and further enhanced by effective post-loan management procedures.

For more information, please contact:

CNFinance

E-mail: [email protected]

Ms. Jing Li

Phone:+86-180-2728-0883



