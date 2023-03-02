CNH Industrial renovates Wat Chatthong school in Thailand and donates resources

BANGKOK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CNH Industrial’s Asia Pacific Agriculture Brand and Commercial Services team, together with the Thailand Finance team have helped improve the safety and wellbeing of students at Wat Chatthong school in Ayutthaya, Thailand. They volunteered their time, donated school supplies, and made a financial bequest to assist with much-needed building work.



Wat Chatthong school project

Wat Chatthong school educates more than 60 students and is located approximately 80 kilometers outside of Bangkok. The children, aged between four and 12, come from local farm worker families, including migrants from Laos and Myanmar.

The school’s picturesque location overlooks rice paddies, however this comes at a price with the school grounds subject to flooding each year during the monsoon period. In late 2022, the school suffered significant loss when above-average flooding damaged its cafeteria, kitchen and playground, and decimated the vegetable gardens.

The school already relied on donations of rice to feed the children during the day, and government contributions have been unable to cover the cost of the renovation work required to make a safer and more comfortable environment for the students.

When members of CNH Industrial’s Asia Pacific team gathered in Bangkok for a team meeting in late January, they decided to engage in a team building activity that would have a long-lasting impact for the local community — helping children in need.

An international team of 36 people including Australian, Belgian, British, Chinese, French, Indian, Italian, Thai, and Turkish colleagues arrived at Wat Chatthong School, armed with gardening and painting equipment, and a stack of notebooks, pencils and other stationery.

One team set to work sanding and repainting two classrooms, while another team cleared a patch of land, constructed raised garden beds, filled them with soil, and planted seeds, establishing what is hoped will be a productive kitchen garden, providing nutritious vegetables for the children’s lunches.

CNH Industrial’s Vice President of Brand and Commercial Services for the APAC region, Matthieu Sejourne, presented the school principal, Acting Sub Lt. Pongprapa Wasuwat, with a cheque to cover the cost of rebuilding the cafeteria and kitchen. This work will be carried out by professional tradespeople in late April 2023.

“Education is the key to providing opportunities for all people to contribute to the development of their country. As a company, we believe in the value of equal opportunity.

“We especially want to assist the children of the farm workers who are the foundation of the industry in which we operate, and whose valuable work ensures there is food on all our tables,” Mr Sejourne said.

Mr Wasuwat expressed his gratitude saying, “Our students come from low-income families – the majority of whom are underprivileged. Most of their parents work in agriculture. On behalf of the teachers and students, I would like to thank CNH for your acknowledgment of the importance of education and your support for this small-scale school like ours.”

CNH Industrial’s Asia Pacific headquarters have been located in Bangkok, Thailand since 2021. The company has some 3,700 employees in the Asia Pacific region.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com.

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com