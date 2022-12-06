CNH Industrial Thailand Recognized as a Great Place to Work

BANGKOK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CNH Industrial Thailand is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place to Work by the global authority in workplace culture. It marks the first time the company has earned the certification in the country.

Certification is determined via a twofold assessment: a Trust Index© employee survey measuring employees’ perceptions of leadership, organizational culture and trust, and a Culture Audit© questionnaire submitted by the Company outlining its current practices and policies.

CNH Industrial Thailand’s key strengths included promoting a culture of inclusivity as well as enabling employees to work in multi-national teams from diverse backgrounds. It was also noted that the Company fosters a sense of belonging and that employees take pride in their collective accomplishments and are willing to go above and beyond to support their teams.

“Thanks to the commitment and dedication of our employees, we have received this important recognition from Great Place to Work®. It is the values that we share at this company that allow us to achieve this success and make CNH Industrial Thailand a great place to work,” said Mark Brinn, Managing Director SEA&J, CNH Industrial. “Looking forward, we will continue to build upon our culture to further enhance our employee engagement and experience.”

Headquartered in Bangkok, CNH Industrial Thailand has some 160 employees. With a heritage dating back to the middle of last century, it serves the market with its global brands Case IH and New Holland Agriculture for farmers and CASE for the construction industry.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com