CNN International to Broadcast Turner Sports’ Exclusive Presentation of “Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity”

Tiger Woods & Phil Mickelson Joined by Peyton Manning & Tom Brady in Blockbuster Live Golf Event Held Monday, May 25 , at 3 a.m. HKT

Editor’s Note : Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson interviewed Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson , Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in anticipation for Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity. The full conversation can be viewed here and is available to be downloaded here (credit: Turner Sports ).

HONG KONG, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Turner Sports will present Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity, a blockbuster live golf competition headlined by golf icons Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson returning for a rematch, this time joined by Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, two of the NFL’s greatest players of all time. The premier sports event — simulcast exclusively on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN — will be held Monday, May 25, at 3 a.m. HKT, with pre-match coverage available in the Bleacher Report app. It will also broadcast around the world on CNN International, reaching an additional 400 million households and hotel rooms in more than 200 countries and territories. Associated with the live telecast, WarnerMedia and the golfers will collectively make a charitable donation of $10 million to benefit COVID-19 relief. As part of the fundraising efforts, the competition will also include a partnership with the ALL IN Challenge, along with additional on-course competitive challenges for charity.



Capital Ones The Match Champions for Charity

Fundraising associated with Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity will support national and local beneficiaries, aiming to help make an impact on many of the communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations will be made to organizations working across multiple areas of need including Direct Relief, which equips health workers on the front lines with life-changing medical supplies; the American Red Cross, which has adapted its everyday emergency relief efforts to work within this new environment, including providing virtual support and collecting convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment; Save Small Business, a grant-making initiative to help small business employers who are struggling due to the pandemic; and the ALL IN Challenge, an initiative that aims to eliminate food insecurity by providing food to those in need.

In partnership with the ALL IN Challenge, all four participants will have donated custom experiences that will raise millions towards the cause, with viewers having the ability to enter into a live raffle for ones featuring Woods and Mickelson during the telecast as well.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak,” said Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports. “We’re hopeful this event and platform will help raise meaningful funding for COVID-19 relief, while also providing a source of brief distraction and entertainment for all sports fans.”

Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity, a sanctioned PGA TOUR event, will be held at the prestigious Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Opened in 1995, the renowned course acts as the home course to many PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods. In preparation for the event, tournament organizers are working with state and local government and public health officials on competition and production logistics to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols.

The competition will feature Woods and Manning vs. Mickelson and Brady, facing off in Team Match Play with a Four-Ball (Best Ball) format on the front nine and a Modified Alternate Shot format on the back nine, where each participant will tee off and then the team will play alternate shot from the selected drive. The unique combination of formats is aimed to provide an entertaining mix of strategy, team collaboration and consequence to nearly every shot. As part of the competitive play, there will also be a set of on-course challenges to raise additional charitable funds.

Live coverage airing on TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN and CNN International will feature unprecedented access with all players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators. Commentators for the event will include host Brian Anderson, analysts Trevor Immelman and Charles Barkley, with on-course reporters Amanda Balionis and Justin Thomas. In addition to live televised coverage, social and digital content prior to the event will be available through Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

The media agreement with WarnerMedia and Turner Sports was completed in partnership between Excel Sports Management and Lagardère Sports. Excel and Lagardère Sports are also the tournament organizers.

Turner Sports is proud to be working with a number of marketing partners to host Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity, in service of maximizing COVID-19 relief. Capital One is returning as title sponsor and will collaborate closely with Turner Sports on a number of social, digital and broadcast integrations leading up to and during the live event.

“At Capital One, we’re committed to supporting our customers, communities and partners through this difficult time, and that is why we are proud to be the returning title sponsor of Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity. This wonderful event will bring four of the world’s best athletes together for a tremendous cause,” said Marc Mentry, Chief Brand Officer, Capital One. “Capital One knows our customers are passionate about sports, which is why we are excited to support this event and to help bring awareness to these amazing charities.”

Presenting partners include Audi of America, Michelob ULTRA and Progressive Insurance. Content integration partners include Cisco and DraftKings, with AT&T, HBO Max, Callaway, Wheels Up and E- Z-GO serving as associate sponsors.

Woods and Mickelson previously faced off in Capital One’s The Match in November 2018 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Tied following 18 holes, Mickelson won on the fourth playoff hole.

