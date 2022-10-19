HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Technology is helping us reimagine sustenance, by changing the way that we secure food and water, as well as improving the nutrition of our crops. In the next episode of ‘Tech for Good’, CNN anchor and correspondent Kristie Lu Stout meets four innovators who are developing solutions that could reshape the way we think about human wellness.



CNN’s ‘Tech for Good’ meets the innovators transforming food and water security

First, CNN meets Leah Lizarondo, CEO and founder of Food Rescue Hero, a social enterprise company which aims to digitally transform hunger-relief organizations (HRO) to both scale food recovery around the world, as well as cut down carbon emissions. Currently being used in 25 cities in the US and Canada, the app connects volunteers with HROs to redistribute surplus food — so far 35,000 volunteer food drivers have redirected 64 million meals and counting to the hungry. Since the food would have otherwise gone to waste, the platform says they’ve prevented 42 million pounds of carbon emissions.

CNN also hears from Mohamed Ali Abid, chief technology officer of a Tunisian startup called Kumulus — their Atmospheric Water Generator machine is solar-powered and can produce up to 30 liters of clean water each day. The team worked with Tunisian designer, Zouhair Ben Jannet, to come up with a futuristic design, comprising a white coat and a shape inspired by Greek amphoras. The company plans to start shipping out these devices this month, in an effort to help provide global access to safe drinking water.

As part of an effort to feed Earth’s projected 10 billion people by 2050 with sustainable and plant-based proteins, Israeli ag-tech company, Equinom, is positioning itself to provide food companies with non-GMO seeds that contain the sensory traits they wish to develop for their food products. CNN talks to Gil Shalev, CEO and founder of Equinom, to understand how his company uses AI-driven technology to breed and grow seeds for optimized nutritional qualities.

Finally, CNN meets 30-year-old assistant professor Josie Hughes who set up the Computational Robot Design & Fabrication Lab at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, which focuses primarily on building robotics for food and agricultural applications. Whether the robots employ ’embodied mechanics’ to harvest raspberries during the short harvest period or are equipped with sensory coordination to detect and map salt levels in a dish, the Cambridge graduate is on a mission to show how robotics can play a role in our everyday lives, particularly when it comes to food.

