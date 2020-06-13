Co-living with a twist

Finding dormitory rental options sadly inadequate, a young businessman and his brother decided to curate their own range of student accommodations. Gone are shabby and pest-infested interiors, and in their place are spaces that meet quality standards and create a sense of home and community.

Ryan Llamoso, Chief Executive Officer

Rentalbee Coliving Spaces Inc.

“Students and young professionals love our concept, especially those who came from far places, provinces and even other countries. We’ve been receiving a lot of praise that they did not [only] find a home, they also found a new family and friends…”

ABOUT ME

ROLE MODEL

A fictional character named Howard Roark from Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead. The only thing that mattered to him was working and keeping his integrity in his profession. In real life, the closest to resemble him is Elon Musk.

GOAL

To build a “green” school in the Philippines

FIRST PAYING JOB

A sales associate for a food cart business

MORNING RITUAL

Drink plenty of water, meditate, workout or go for a jog, and write my to-dos for the day

SPECIAL SKILL

I can focus on a single task for long hours without interruption. I can also meditate and sleep at once.

TIME SPENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

On average, about one hour and half daily

It was the frustrating search for living quarters accessible to their school that led Ryan Llamoso and his brother Patrick to conceptualize Rentalbee, a technology-enabled, community-driven service provider, offering long-term rental accommodations.

“We were walking around [the] Sampaloc district [in Manila], looking to find a room where we could study and work, when we realized that despite being in the heart of the ‘university belt,’ it was [still] difficult to find affordable quality dorms,” Ryan, 24, recalls.

Not finding what they wanted at the time got the siblings thinking. “And that’s how Rentalbee was born,” Ryan, a financial management undergraduate of National University (NU) and company chief executive, declares. “For us, it was important to find the perfect accommodation, especially for someone planning to stay for an extended period.”

The brothers designed the MVP (minimum viable product) after they surveyed what was available in the market and validated their business model with friends, who patronized such an accommodation. “We launched our MVP in November of 2018,” says Ryan. “With the help of our partnerships manager Rhedd Malavega and some other people, we onboarded three properties after launching our site.”

Initial funding was provided by relatives — specifically their brothers and sisters on their father’s side — who gave them P100,000 to kickstart activities. “We were able to make a profit after six months,” says Ryan. “We also joined the business reality show, ‘The Final Pitch’ on CNN [in] December 2019, where we got funding from one of the country’s prominent real estate developers.”

Room for improvement

Ryan may not have experienced long-term living in a dormitory as a college student, but he managed to stay for a week in one near the España Boulevard area, which was more than enough for him.

Ryan with his Rentalbee team (above, center); a model Rentalbee unit in the University Belt (below); and during the ‘Acquiantuhan sa Beehive. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

“They all look the same: old-style double deckers, wooden tables and chairs, as well as yellowish tiles,” he says. “Termites and cockroaches were almost everywhere. When I tried to ask for help from one of their staff, no one responded and nothing was done to address my concern.”

A community event for residents and renters. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The dorm-hunting process could be one of the most challenging episodes of a renter’s life, Ryan believes. “Living near your school or workplace would be a significant part of your student or professional life, which is why you have to make sure that you’re staying in the exact place where you want to live. In addition, you can’t just leave in the blink of an eye as you might end up breaching your contract with your manager or landlord. And this may cause a lot of stress for both of you.”

To avoid such situations, the Rentalbee platform, its co-founder emphasizes, offers safe and quality dorms and co-living spaces. “We have a standardization and curation process for the properties that we onboard on our platform, so tenants can be sure that what they find [on the site] reflects reality. With our Rentalbee Coliving Experience, we provide a standardized living experience for all our partner properties,” Ryan says.

“This means that when you are staying in a Rentalbee property, you get access to all our standard amenities. When you go online with your concerns, you have 24/7 access to our customer support team,” he adds.

Rentalbee’s first customers were reviewees for the 2019 CPA (certified public accountant) examinations. “They found us through a friend, a dormer from Bicol, whom I interviewed during our validation stage,” says Ryan. “Students and young professionals have grown to love our concept, especially those who come from far places, provinces and even other countries. We’ve been receiving a lot of praise that they did not [only] find a home, they also found new family and friends with Rentalbee.”

Currently, Rentalbee boasts over 30 properties, representing a total of more than 5,000 beds that have gained over 7,000 users. These include an increasing number of young professionals who can take advantage of Rentalbee’s properties in more central business district areas. This month, a new and improved platform will make the search more convenient and fun.

Like other businesses, this fledgling enterprise has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Ryan says: “The situation with the pandemic helped us in the property acquisition side, but finding a tenant or filling up a room has been extremely challenging until now, especially in the University Belt area, where schools have just announced that the classes will mostly be online.”

Ryan, founding president of the NU Mountaineers, likens facing today’s daunting market challenges to scaling a summit. “I look back on all those times when things got hard on a climb, but I was [still] able to reach the peak. And it’s the same way with real-life problems,” he says.

“I recall all the other challenges I had to face and how I was able to get through them. That gives me the confidence to keep going, because I think to myself: ‘Eto nga noon kinaya ko, kakayanin ko ulit ito’ (If I was able to overcome this challenge before, I can overcome this new one, too.)”

Agile approach

Age is no barrier to doing business these days, according to Ryan.

“The traditional and conservative approach to business has changed, and those who cannot adapt are being disrupted by new companies led by young entrepreneurs. The Philippines has started to follow the global standards where individuals, who are tech-savvy and purpose-driven, are the ones who usually make great partners,” he says. “For example, there are a lot of business owners and investors who are looking for young and smart people who can make their business or investment grow.”

Ryan is quite well-versed with making profits off the internet, having sold antiques online when he was a high school sophomore. A proverbial “chip off the old block,” since his father was an antique dealer as well. “I sold pieces on platforms like OLX. I also tried venturing into selling mountaineering items that I found on foreign platforms like Ali Baba and Taobao,” he recalls.

The Rentalbee chief says technology is the smartest way out of the current crisis, adding that the country will need more players to achieve success.

“I believe tech players can actually solve local issues that giant companies may not be able to address, drive down prices and create a healthy economy for our country.” Ryan says.