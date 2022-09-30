Co-op/Competitive Action Game for Mobile GGGGG, Launching on September 30

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Drecom Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO Naito Yuki, hereinafter referred to as Drecom) is pleased to announce the release of the co-op competitive action game for mobile, GGGGG (pronounced “Jee-jee-jee-jee-jee”, hereinafter referred to as GGGGG), launching on September 30.



Co-op/Competitive Action Game for Mobile GGGGG

Introduction to GGGGG

GGGGG is an action game with simple mechanics that can be played both cooperatively and competitively with other players. Players can enjoy a variety of different battle modes, such as the 100-Player Battle Royale, where up to 100 players clash at the same time, or Dungeon Run, in which teams of up to 4 players work together to advance.

Basic Controls

Swipe to move, tap to attack, and hold to perform a special move. With simple controls, GGGGG is easy to pick up and impossible to put down.

A Variety of Battle Modes

1. 100-Player Battle Royale (Solo/Duo/Squad)

A PvP battle with up to 100 players where you fight to be the final survivor.

Destroy blocks and collect power up items to defeat your opponents and be the last one standing.

2. Battle Royale (Solo/Duo/Squad)

Eight-player PvP battles.

Play to the strengths of your class and work together with your allies to triumph inside the confines of the limited playing field.

3. Dungeon Run (Solo – Squad)

Play alone or team up with other players in this PvE mode.

Defeat monsters and protect the princess as you make your way deeper into the dungeon and do battle against powerful bosses.

Conquer Dungeon Runs to pick up weapons and elite materials.

4. Private Match (Solo – Squad)

Share your Party ID to enjoy Battle Royales with family and friends.

*New battle modes are planned for future updates, so stay tuned!

Unique Characters

Fighter: A good balance of attack power and HP.

Knight: High HP and capable of defending themselves and others against enemy attacks.

Priest: Acts as support by healing themselves and others.

Wizard: Boasts extremely high attack power and ranged attacks.

Archer: Excels at attacking from a distance.

Thief: Runs circles around the enemy at high speed, all while stealing items.

A Range of Skins to Transform Your Appearance

Heroes, hunters, Dancers, turtles, and more… The combinations are endless! Use your favorite skins to stand out on the battlefield!

GGGGG Overview

Title: GGGGG

Genre: Co-op/Competitive Action Game

Release Date: September 30, 2022

Supported Platforms:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/tw/app/id1625048738

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.drecom.ggggg

Price: Free-to-play (in-app purchases)

Development & Management: Drecom Co., Ltd.

Distribution Region(s): Taiwan

Copyright: ©️Drecom Co., Ltd.

Presskit: https://28.gigafile.nu/1012-8d4765b2d1a2865ff00aded59a5b413f

